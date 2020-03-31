Indore reports 5th COVID-19 death as MP coronavirus cases rise; check district-wise list

Image Source : AP Indore has reported another COVID19 death.

Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 death toll has surged to 5 after a 49-year-woman died in Indore hospital after getting infected with coronavirus. The state currently has 47 coronavirus cases with maximum confirmed in Indore at 27 out of which 3 have already died while two residents from Ujjain also died in Indore. On late Monday night, another coronavirus positive patient succumbed who initially admitted in the Aurobindo Hospital. The 49-year-old woman was confirmed with COVID-19 on March 23 and was shifted to MRTB hospital in Indore on March 29.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 47 coronavirus positive cases. Below is the district-wise break-up of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths in the state.

District COVID-19 cases COVID-19 deaths Indore 27 5 (2 Ujjain residents) Jabalpur 8 0 Bhopal 3 0 Shivpuri 2 0 Gwalior 2 0 Ujjain 5 2 (but both died in Indore)

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 23 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 3 Bihar 15 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 6 Delhi 87 6 2 7 Goa 5 0 0 8 Gujarat 69 1 6 9 Haryana 36 18 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 48 2 2 12 Karnataka 83 5 3 13 Kerala 202 19 1 14 Ladakh 13 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3 16 Maharashtra 198 25 8 17 Manipur 1 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 21 Punjab 38 1 1 22 Rajasthan 59 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 67 4 1 24 Telengana 71 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 82 11 0 27 West Bengal 22 0 2 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1251# 102 32 #Remaining 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test postive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.​