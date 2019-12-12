Amid anti-CAB protests in Assam, IndiGo offers refunds on Ghy-Dibrugarh and Jorhat flights

Image Source : PTI Amid protests in Assam over CAB, IndiGo offers refunds on Ghy-Dibrugarh and Jorhat flights

With the intensified protests in Assam over the hugely emotive Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, IndiGo Airlines, is offering fee waiver for rescheduling/cancellation (fare difference, if any, is applicable) to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till December 13, 2019. The airline also said that the flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today, therefore the flyers can either choose an alternate flight or get a refund. This comes right at a time where several commuters had a harrowing experience at the airports and railway stations.

"Due to the ongoing unrest situation in Assam, we're offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any, is applicable) to the passengers travelling to/from Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Jorhat till 13th Dec, 2019. Stay safe," the airline said on Twitter.

Due to prevailing situation in Assam, flights to/from Dibrugarh are cancelled for today (12th Dec, 2019). Please visit Plan B https://t.co/DSSJqiVQRK to choose an alternate flight or get a refund. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook. https://t.co/ATa9FupUaB — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 12, 2019

However, the protests are likely to intensify considering that the bill was passed late evening in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. Guwahati, the epicentre of anti-CAB protests, was placed under indefinite curfew while Army was called in at four places and Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura. Army PRO Lt Col P Khongsai said two Army columns have been deployed in Guwahati city and are carrying out flag marches. Army has also been deployed in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts.

Internet services have been suspended in 10 districts of Assam, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, as massive protests raged across cities, to prevent "misuse" of social media to disturb peace and tranquility and maintain law and order.

As tens of thousands of anti-CAB protesters descended on the streets of Assam on Wednesday, clashing with police and plunging the state into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam accord, Guwahati was placed under curfew.

