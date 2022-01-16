Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN NAVY (TWITTER). Indian, Russian navies conduct passing exercise in Arabian Sea.

The navies of India and Russia conducted a passing exercise in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Sunday (January 16).

Indian Navy's indigenously designed and built guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi exercised with Russian Federation Navy's destroyer Admiral Tributs on Friday (January 14), it mentioned.

“The exercise showcased cohesiveness and interoperability between the two navies and included tactical manoeuvres, cross-deck helicopter operations and seamanship activities,” the Indian Navy's statement added.

“#IndianNavy’s indigenously designed & built guided missile destroyer, #INSKochi, exercised with Russian Federation Navy (RuFN) ship Admiral Tributs in #ArabianSea. The exercise showcased cohesiveness & #interoperability b/n the two navies. #BridgesofFriendship @mod_russia,” the Indian Navy tweeted today.

A passing exercise is done to ensure that two navies participating in it are able to smoothly coordinate and communicate in times of any disaster or war.

