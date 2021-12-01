Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound

Moscow Updated on: December 01, 2021 10:53 IST
Image Source : AP.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate of Russian navy launches a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in the White Sea.

Highlights

  • Missile launch was latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service in 2022
  • President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at 9 times the speed of sound
  • Zircon has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles)

Russia's navy successfully test-fired a prospective hypersonic missile, the military said Monday. The Defense Ministry said that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, hitting a practice target 400 kilometers (215 nautical miles) away.

President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost the capability of Russia's military.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Kremlin has made modernizing the country's arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

