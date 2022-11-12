Indian Navy holds 'Prasthan' exercise to evaluate offshore assets

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuation were simulated during the exercise.

Prasthan, a structured exercise to evaluate organizational effectiveness in protecting offshore assets, was held off Mumbai on an ONGC platform 150 km into the sea on Saturday.

The exercise, which is conducted twice a year under the aegis of Headquarters, Western Naval Command, aims to assess various measures and protocols conceived to address security threats and other contingencies that may arise in offshore oil production platforms.

Various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuation were simulated during the exercise. Partner agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC, MbPA, the police, fisheries, and customs activated their emergency procedures to deal with the contingencies.

Image Source : INDIA TV A detailed analysis will be undertaken to assess areas and aspects that need improvement and attention.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency and has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the oil production platforms off the coasts of India. A detailed analysis will be undertaken to assess areas and aspects that need improvement and attention.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy busts fake recruitment scam mastermind by self-styled 'Captain' in Mumbai

Latest India News