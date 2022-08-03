Indian Navy busts fake recruitment scam mastermind by self-styled 'Captain' in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

The mastermind of the racket has been identified as "Captain" Sameer Singh

Sources have also learnt of similar job rackets being carried out in the name of 'Agniveer'

Naval fake recruitment: A case of fraudulent recruitment into Naval Police came to light recently, master-minded by an individual claiming to be Captain Sameer Singh of the Indian Navy.

The individual reportedly offered young candidates fake employment in the Indian Navy as security guards, the Indian Navy PRO informed.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Naval Police revealed that the individual, operating from Ambernath (East), used a fake Defence Ministry letter, indicating INS Kunjali, situated at Colaba, Mumbai, as being the recruitment and workplace, PRO said.

He used his location to transact money, uniforms and other required paperwork and took money from innocent aspirants as application fees, promising them jobs as security guards, it said.

The mastermind of the racket self-styled "Captain" Sameer Singh, who used a fake letter from the Ministry of Defence, indicating that INS Kunjali in Colaba was the recruitment and workplace.

Following a tip-off, a Naval Police team swooped at Singh's residence in Ambernath on Tuesday and conducted a preliminary probe and confirmed the murky goings-on.

They later approached the Shivajinagar Police Station and lodged a formal police complaint seeking a full-fledged probe, and arrest of the impersonator for cheating people.

According to official sources, they were alerted by a retired naval officer on the fraudulent jobs-for-money racket and they in turn informed the Naval Police which swung into action early this week.

The sources have also learnt of similar job rackets being carried out in the name of the 'Agniveer' scheme by unscrupulous persons who are cheating the unemployed youth.

Details of the antecedents of the accused, how many persons he has duped, the amounts collected and swindled, his probable associates and other angles are being probed, said police.

(With inputs from IANS)

