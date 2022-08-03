Govt withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Bill was withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Central government on Wednesday withdrew the 'Data Protection Bill' from the Lok Sabha which was introduced in December 11, 2019. It was referred to the Joint Committee of the Houses for examination and the report of the committee was presented to the Lok Sabha on December 16, 2021.

The Bill, withdrawn by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed to provide protection of digital privacy to individuals relating to their personal data, specify the flow and usage of data, and create a relationship of trust between persons and entities processing the data.

"The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was deliberated in great detail by the Joint Committee of Parliament. 81 amendments were proposed and 12 recommendations were made towards a comprehensive legal framework on the digital ecosystem," Vaishnaw said in a statement.

"Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw 'The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019' and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," he added.

The earlier bill drew intense scrutiny from privacy advocates, industry stakeholders and tech companies.

New Delhi-based privacy advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation had said the bill "provides large exemptions to government departments, prioritises the interests of big corporations, and does not adequately respect your fundamental right to privacy".

The Bill was first brought in 2019 and was then referred to the Joint Committee.

