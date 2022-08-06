Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'India's money is with FM Sitharaman': AIUDF chief slams Centre for paralysing economy

Indian economy news: In an attack on the Centre and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday claimed that "India's money is with Finance Minister." He also claimed that the Union Government should take note of the situation caused by rising prices of essential commodities otherwise inflation will eat up their Government in 2024.

"...India's money is with Finance Minister. How will she know how much a person spends to buy? No inflation for any Minister is seen. BJP MPs should ask their wives how're they running the kitchen. Government should take note otherwise inflation will eat up their Government in 2024," he said.

With Congress ramping up its attack against the Central government over inflation and GST among other issues, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday made a sharp attack on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her handling of the Indian economy.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi said that he did not think that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has "any understanding of what is happing in the country".

Workers and leaders of the Congress on Friday congregated at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here as part of a planned nationwide protest against inflation, a hike in GST on essential items, and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference before he joined MPs in a dharna outside Parliament, Gandhi said: "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she (Nirmala Sitharaman) is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece."

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others on Friday chose to sport black-coloured outfits.

(With ANI Inputs)

