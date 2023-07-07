'Threat' to diplomats: India wants firm action on 'Pro-Khalistan groups, says 'posters not free speech'

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Protestors of the Khalistan movement demonstrate outside of the Indian High Commission in London

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, said on Thursday that posters that call for violence against Indian diplomats and missions are "unacceptable". He spoke about activities carried out by Khalistani elements in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The MEA spokesperson went on to say that terrorist groups should not be allowed anywhere.

"In the name of freedom of expression, space to the terrorist elements should not be given and we are very serious in resolution of this issue," he said.

The MEA spokesperson further said the issue of posters of diplomats being involved by Khalistani elements in an undermining way has been taken up emphatically by the govt of four countries.

He added that while other nations are investigating the situation, action has been swift in some locations.

Talking about the US administration, the MEA said it had answered quickly and has named the endeavors to threaten our diplomats as criminal.

"We condemn this. We have taken up the issue with the Canadian government and have seen media reports about comments by Prime Minister Trudeau. The issue is not about freedom of expression, but its misuse for advocating violence, propagating separatism and legitimising terrorism," a spokesperson for the MEA stated in reference to the Khalistani posters that target Indian diplomats.

MEA reacts on Trudeau's comment

When asked about rumored remarks made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the freedom of speech principle in Canada, Bagchi stated that the issue concerns violence and separatism.

"Let me make the larger point that the issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, for propagating separatism and for legitimising terrorism. That's what we would like to emphasise," he said.

According to PTI, Bagchi said India has taken up with London the threats issued to the diplomats.

