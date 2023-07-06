'Snakes in our backyard': Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams pro-Khalistani posters in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARYACANADA Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya

Indian-Canadian MP Chandra Arya attacked pro-Khalistanis for a poster that referred to some Indian diplomats as "killers" on Wednesday. Arya posted a tweet stating that "Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach new low in abusing our Charter of Rights and Freedom by promoting violence and hate."

The MP said, "We should note the snakes in our backyard," as he showed the poster that said there should be a "Khalistan Freedom Rally." "While it is good to see Canadian authorities are noticing, we should note the snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing" “It is only a question of time when they bite to kill,” he added.

“Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, they are now openly calling for violence against India diplomats,” Arya said, referring to the Brampton event where pro-Khalistanis celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On July 8 at 12:30 p.m., the pro-Khalistani poster called for a "Khalistan Freedom Rally" against Indian diplomats. On Tuesday, in response to reports of the protest, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated that the nation takes the protection of diplomats very seriously and that the actions of a few individuals do not represent the community as a whole.

In light of some of the online material promoting a protest scheduled for July 8, Joly posted on Twitter that Canada maintains close contact with Indian officials.

Khalistani poster triggers outrage

The Khalistani poster has sparked outrage across India by calling India's High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava as "killers" of the Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It came a month after Khalistanis, marking the 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, put up a tableau of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with blood on her clothes and a poster that read, "Revenge of attack on Shri Darbar Sahib".

India summoned the Canadian envoy in New Delhi on Monday and issued a demarche over the increasing activities by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.

It is learned that India has also asked the Canadian authorities to take appropriate measures in view of planned protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian missions in Canada on July 8.

Canada on Tuesday assured India of the safety of its diplomats, a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

