Khalistani radicals set Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire; US reacts

A group of Khalistani radicals on June 2 (Sunday) attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on fire. Meanwhile, no loss of lives or major damage was reported from the site.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2, 2023 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.

The video, with the words “violence begets violence” emblazoned over it, also showed news articles related to the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Canada last month.

US condemns the act of violence

The US Department of State has strongly condemned this act of violence.

“The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet Monday.

