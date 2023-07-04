Follow us on Image Source : FILE India summons Canadian envoy over Khalistani extremists threatening Indian diplomats

India on Tuesday summoned Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi over propaganda material, including posters, containing threats to Indian diplomats being circulated in Canada and has served as a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government.

According to sources, India on Monday raised concerns over threats to its diplomats in posters being circulated in Canada with information on a pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8. The posters contained threats to the Indian ambassador to Canada and the consulate general in Toronto.

In the meantime, amid growing concerns, Canada has assured India of the safety of its diplomats following the circulation of Khalistani posters online which named Indian officials and termed the “promotional material” circulating ahead of a Khalistan rally "unacceptable".

The statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology" as it is "not good" for relations.

"Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomats very seriously. Canada remains in close contact with Indian officials in light of some of the promotional material circulating online regarding a protest planned for July 8, which are unacceptable," Joly said.

Latest India News