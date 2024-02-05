India will be world's third largest economy in our third term: PM Modi's guarantee in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, in the Lok Sabha

Motion of Thanks on President's Address: Replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday guaranteed that India will become the third largest economy in the world after US and China during the BJP government's third consecutive term at the Centre.

He said that the Modi government brought India from the 11th rank to the 5th rank in the world economy and will place the country on the 3rd spot in the entire world.

'Modi's guarantee'

The Prime Minister in the Lower House said, "On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee."

"India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy and yet they (Congress) are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power."

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

Taking a potshot at Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said Congress failed to launch a single product again and again. "I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation," he added.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address began on Friday and will conclude today. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

He attributed the current state of the Opposition to the Congress, holding them accountable for missed opportunities during their ten-year tenure. He emphasized that despite ample chances, Congress failed in fulfilling its duties. "They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition," he added.

