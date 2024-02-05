'Congress trying to launch same product again and again': PM Modi's swipe at Rahul Gandhi | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SANSAD TV PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 5) replied on the 'Motion of Thanks' to President Droupadi Murmu's address in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament and said that the Opposition has resolved to "remain in the Opposition for a long time".

PM Modi's Top Quotes in Lok Sabha:

"I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the opposition for a long time...The way you sat here (in govt) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition)...The public will certainly give you its blessings..." PM Modi said.

Opposition lost courage to contest elections: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that many of the Opposition leaders have "lost courage to contest elections".

"I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition has failed to fulfill their responsibility as opposition. "I have always said that the country needs a good opposition," he said.

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, in a veiled reference to Rahul Gandhi, said that the Congress is attempting to "launch one product time and again".

"Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." he said.

PM on Opposition's criticism of President's address

Raising the issue of criticism by Opposition of President Murmu's address that there not being anything for minorities in President's Address, the Prime Minister said," Maybe fishermen are not from the minority in your place, maybe animal herders are not from the minority in your place, maybe farmers are not from the minority in your place, maybe women are not from the minority in your place...What has happened to you?...How long will you keep thinking about divisions? How long will you keep dividing the society?..." he said.

Congress can't even imagine pace at which work is being done today in the country: PM Modi

"Congress can't even imagine pace at which work is being done today in the country," the Prime Minister said while giving out a comparative study of the pace of development between the Congress government and the BJP government.

Third largest economic power in third term: PM Modi reiterates 'guarantee'

PM Modi reiterated that India will be the third largest economic power in the world in the third term of his government. He said that the Modi government brought India from the 11th rank to the 5th rank in the world economy and will place the country on the 3rd spot in the entire world.

"On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

PM Modi attacks Nehru, Indira

The Prime Minister attacked former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said that did not see highly of the people of India. PM Modi cited an address of Nehru from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day and stated that the former PM considered Indians are lazy.

"People don't have much habit of working hard. We don't much as much as people from Europe, US, Japan and China. This was said by Nehru on August 15 from Red Fort. It means that Nehru ji thought that Indians are lazy and less intelligent," PM Modi said.

'Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya': PM Modi targets I.N.D.I.A bloc's unity

The Prime Minister launched an attack on the Opposition unity amid rifts and said that the allignment of the alliance has shaken.

"They came together but after some time, ekla chalo re. Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gaya," he said.

PM Modi predicts BJP's seats in Lok Sabha polls

"Lord Ram has not only returned to his home, but such a temple was constructed, which will give new energy to India's ancient culture. The third term of our government is not far now, 100-125 days maximum. Abki baar 400 paar. I am seeing the mood of the country. It will take the NDA numbers past 400 seats, but will definitely give 370 seats to the BJP," he said.

Can’t you see the biggest OBC here?: PM Modi asks Congress

The Prime Minister lashed out at Congress over its OBC narrative, and said that the party can't tolerate the OBCs.

"Congress party and UPA govt did not do justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what not was done to destabilise his govt. Congress can't tolerate OBCs...They keep counting how many OBCs are there in govt. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here?" he asked.

PM Modi on inflation

PM Modi said that whenever the Congress comes to power, there is inflation.

PM Modi hails India's progress

"Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy - these are the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Today, India is a leading digital economy," he said.

