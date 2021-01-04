Image Source : INDIA TV India TV appoints Nikhil Mathur as Head of Marketing

Nikhil Mathur has been appointed as the Head of Marketing by Rajat Sharma's promoted India TV. He will be responsible for the entire gamut of marketing including brand planning, marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships and corporate communications.



Nikhil brings with him 17 years of rich experience and is a result-driven and growth centered professional. His latest assignment was with TV9 Network as AVP Marketing & Events. Prior to TV9, he had some really successful work with many media houses including Zee News Network, PTC Punjabi Network, and Focus News Network.



Commenting on Nikhil’s appointment, India TV Managing Director, Ritu Dhawan said, "I am glad to have Nikhil on board and I am sure he will add more power to the existing powerful team and set new benchmarks in the Hindi News genre".



On his new assignment, Nikhil said, “I am looking forward to being part of the India TV family as it sets new benchmarks each year".



"We welcome Nikhil into the India TV family. Look forward to a long and fruitful partnership helping the company grow from strength to strength. Nikhil is a perfect match with our team, working towards enhancing India TV’s standing as one of the most trusted brands in the Media Industry," India TV HR head Ritika Talwar said.

