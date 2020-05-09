India's coronavirus recovery rate rises to 29.9%; fatality rate at 3.3% | State-Wise List

Image Source : MOHFW India's coronavirus recovery rate rises to 29.9%; fatality rate at 3.3%

The coronavirus recovery rate in India has notched up to 29.9%. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been 59,662 COVID-19 cases reported in India thus far, out of which, 17,847 have recovered. As many as 1,981 people in the country have succumbed to the illness.

The fatality rate in the country now stands at 3.3%.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference earlier today, said, "Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The Doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days and for the last 7 days, it has been 9.9 days."

State-Wise Recovery Rate in India

S.no State Number of Cases Number of Recoveries Recovery Rate 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 100 2 Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 44.62109 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 100 4 Assam 59 34 57.62712 5 Bihar 571 297 52.01401 6 Chandigarh 150 21 14 7 Chhattisgarh 59 38 64.40678 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6318 2020 31.97214 10 Goa 7 7 100 11 Gujarat 7402 1872 25.29046 12 Haryana 647 279 43.1221 13 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 76 14 Jammu and Kashmir 823 364 44.22843 15 Jharkhand 132 52 39.39394 16 Karnataka 753 376 49.9336 17 Kerala 503 484 96.22266 18 Ladakh 42 17 40.47619 19 Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 40.37713 20 Maharashtra 19063 3470 18.2028 21 Manipur 2 2 100 22 Meghalaya 12 10 83.33333 23 Mizoram 1 0 0 24 Odisha 271 63 23.24723 25 Puducherry 9 6 66.66667 26 Punjab 1731 152 8.781051 27 Rajasthan 3579 1916 53.53451 28 Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 26.70994 29 Telengana 1133 700 61.78288 30 Tripura 118 2 1.694915 31 Uttarakhand 63 46 73.01587 32 Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 43.15495 33 West Bengal 1678 364 21.69249 Total number of confirmed cases in India 59662 17847

