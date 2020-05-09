India's coronavirus recovery rate rises to 29.9%; fatality rate at 3.3% | State-Wise List

The coronavirus recovery rate in India has notched up to 29.9%. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been 59,662 COVID-19 cases reported in India thus far, out of which, 17,847 have recovered. As many as 1,981 people in the country have succumbed to the illness.
The fatality rate in the country now stands at 3.3%.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in a press conference earlier today, said, "Our fatality rate in the country continues to be around 3.3 per cent and the recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9 per cent, these are very good indicators. The Doubling rate for the last 3 days has been about 11 days and for the last 7 days, it has been 9.9 days."
State-Wise Recovery Rate in India
|S.no
|State
|Number of Cases
|Number of Recoveries
|Recovery Rate
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|100
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1887
|842
|44.62109
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|100
|4
|Assam
|59
|34
|57.62712
|5
|Bihar
|571
|297
|52.01401
|6
|Chandigarh
|150
|21
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|64.40678
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6318
|2020
|31.97214
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|100
|11
|Gujarat
|7402
|1872
|25.29046
|12
|Haryana
|647
|279
|43.1221
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|76
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|823
|364
|44.22843
|15
|Jharkhand
|132
|52
|39.39394
|16
|Karnataka
|753
|376
|49.9336
|17
|Kerala
|503
|484
|96.22266
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|40.47619
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3341
|1349
|40.37713
|20
|Maharashtra
|19063
|3470
|18.2028
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|100
|22
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|83.33333
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Odisha
|271
|63
|23.24723
|25
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|66.66667
|26
|Punjab
|1731
|152
|8.781051
|27
|Rajasthan
|3579
|1916
|53.53451
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|6009
|1605
|26.70994
|29
|Telengana
|1133
|700
|61.78288
|30
|Tripura
|118
|2
|1.694915
|31
|Uttarakhand
|63
|46
|73.01587
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3214
|1387
|43.15495
|33
|West Bengal
|1678
|364
|21.69249
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|59662
|17847