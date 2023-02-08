'My personal gut feeling...': BrahMos Aerospace chief on India-Russia defence ties

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

India Russia relations: BrahMos Aerospace chief Atul Dinkar Rane has said that the India-Russia defence ties will never be affected by western sanctions on Moscow.

"My personal gut feeling - it is never," said Rane, when asked wether West can dent India-Russia defence ties.

Speaking on India-Russia ties, Atul Dinkar Rane said, "...if someone tries, he will only fail. The relationship between the Indian scientists and Russian technologists is so deep right now that it's not going to be possible to break it. Even if someone tells us by law - no more talking with Russia, you will start talking to someone else - but we'll always say it was easier to work with the Russians."

"The trust which we have developed between the two partners... that trust is good enough for us to work, and we are working forward -- despite all these sanctions," Rane said.

India and Russia defence ties have been there for decades where Moscow has remained main arms supplier for India.

BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian joint venture that specialises in producing nuclear-capable supersonic missiles. India's BrahMos missile is a product of BrahMos Aerospace. The company is currently working on a hypersonic cruise missile 'BrahMos II'.

Ever since the Ukraine war, the West has been pressurising New Delhi to condemn Moscow for waging a war, however, India has remained firm on its autonomous stand.

In fact, India is purchasing cheap oil from Russia even as sanctions have been placed on Moscow.

Keeping in view of its good ties with Russia, India always abstained from voting in various resolutions brought by West in the United Nations ever since Ukraine war began.

ALSO READ | 'Provide us wings for freedom': Zelenskyy urges UK's Sunak to provide warplanes to Ukrainian Air Force

ALSO READ | 2004-2014 a lost decade for India, we are now in India's decade: PM Modi slams Congress in Parliament

Latest India News