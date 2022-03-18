India reports 2,528 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday

India on Friday reported 2,528 fresh Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths and 3,997 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. According to health ministry data, there are 29,181 (0.07%)
active Covid cases in the country while daily positivity rate currently stands at 0.40 per cent. Ever since the pandemic began, India has recorded around 4,24,58,543
recoveries while 5,16,281 people succumbed to the infectious disease. The total number of vaccinations stands at 1,80,97,94,58.
The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, an official said on Friday.
The new cases were registered on Thursday, he said.
The toll remained unchanged at 11,879 as no new death due to the viral infection was recorded in the district, the official said. The coronavirus mortality rate stood at 1.
67 per cent, he added.
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 465.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.06 million and vaccinations to over 10.75 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 465,339,841 and 6,064,498, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,755,384,735.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|9896
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|507
|3
|2303829
|57
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12
|1
|64175
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|1362
|2
|716180
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|49
|2
|818097
|12
|12255
|6
|Chandigarh
|43
|4
|90669
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|194
|34
|1137664
|54
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11436
|4
|9
|Delhi
|610
|10
|1836738
|157
|26145
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|73
|1
|241336
|12
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|414
|29
|1212357
|53
|10939
|12
|Haryana
|603
|50
|973192
|119
|10594
|3
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|368
|24
|279795
|59
|4130
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|156
|7
|448599
|19
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|167
|18
|429540
|25
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|2108
|24
|3902190
|162
|40028
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|7822
|537
|6450028
|1329
|67138
|7
|123
|130
|18
|Ladakh
|54
|12
|27913
|15
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|11349
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|341
|79
|1029747
|100
|10733
|21
|Maharashtra
|5910
|169
|7722360
|395
|143762
|3
|3
|22
|Manipur
|108
|6
|134807
|11
|2120
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|60
|4
|92052
|18
|1590
|24
|Mizoram
|2233
|255
|219298
|481
|674
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|39
|8
|34661
|10
|758
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|688
|4
|1277153
|108
|9116
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|14
|1
|163790
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|256
|3
|740882
|56
|17737
|29
|Rajasthan
|653
|58
|1272319
|134
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|13
|3
|38650
|2
|449
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|796
|77
|3413394
|146
|38025
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|777
|39
|785749
|102
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99950
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|651
|8
|428663
|10
|7689
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|924
|135
|2045771
|208
|23492
|36
|West Bengal
|1169
|39
|1994314
|132
|21192
|1
|1
|Total#
|29181
|1618
|42458543
|3997
|516281
|26
|123
|149
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 7 of deaths reported on 17th Mar, +123 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
