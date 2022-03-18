India reports 2,528 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a vaccination centre, in Rajkot.

India on Friday reported 2,528 fresh Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths and 3,997 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. According to health ministry data, there are 29,181 (0.07%)

active Covid cases in the country while daily positivity rate currently stands at 0.40 per cent. Ever since the pandemic began, India has recorded around 4,24,58,543

recoveries while 5,16,281 people succumbed to the infectious disease. The total number of vaccinations stands at 1,80,97,94,58.

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were registered on Thursday, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,879 as no new death due to the viral infection was recorded in the district, the official said. The coronavirus mortality rate stood at 1.

67 per cent, he added.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 465.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.06 million and vaccinations to over 10.75 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 465,339,841 and 6,064,498, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,755,384,735.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 9896 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 507 3 2303829 57 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 1 64175 1 296 4 Assam 1362 2 716180 1 6639 5 Bihar 49 2 818097 12 12255 6 Chandigarh 43 4 90669 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 194 34 1137664 54 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11436 4 9 Delhi 610 10 1836738 157 26145 1 1 10 Goa 73 1 241336 12 3830 11 Gujarat 414 29 1212357 53 10939 12 Haryana 603 50 973192 119 10594 3 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 368 24 279795 59 4130 14 Jammu and Kashmir 156 7 448599 19 4750 15 Jharkhand 167 18 429540 25 5315 16 Karnataka 2108 24 3902190 162 40028 2 2 17 Kerala*** 7822 537 6450028 1329 67138 7 123 130 18 Ladakh 54 12 27913 15 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 11349 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 341 79 1029747 100 10733 21 Maharashtra 5910 169 7722360 395 143762 3 3 22 Manipur 108 6 134807 11 2120 2 2 23 Meghalaya 60 4 92052 18 1590 24 Mizoram 2233 255 219298 481 674 2 2 25 Nagaland 39 8 34661 10 758 1 1 26 Odisha 688 4 1277153 108 9116 1 1 27 Puducherry 14 1 163790 1 1962 28 Punjab 256 3 740882 56 17737 29 Rajasthan 653 58 1272319 134 9551 30 Sikkim 13 3 38650 2 449 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 796 77 3413394 146 38025 1 1 32 Telangana 777 39 785749 102 4111 33 Tripura 1 99950 919 34 Uttarakhand 651 8 428663 10 7689 35 Uttar Pradesh 924 135 2045771 208 23492 36 West Bengal 1169 39 1994314 132 21192 1 1 Total# 29181 1618 42458543 3997 516281 26 123 149 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 7 of deaths reported on 17th Mar, +123 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

