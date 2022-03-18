Friday, March 18, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 2,528 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday

India reports 2,528 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, an official said on Friday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2022 9:38 IST
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19
Image Source : PTI

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at a vaccination centre, in Rajkot.

India on Friday reported 2,528 fresh Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths and 3,997 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. According to health ministry data, there are 29,181 (0.07%)

active Covid cases in the country while daily positivity rate currently stands at 0.40 per cent. Ever since the pandemic began, India has recorded around 4,24,58,543
recoveries while 5,16,281 people succumbed to the infectious disease. The total number of vaccinations stands at 1,80,97,94,58.

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,651 with an addition of eight more cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were registered on Thursday, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,879 as no new death due to the viral infection was recorded in the district, the official said. The coronavirus mortality rate stood at 1.
67 per cent, he added.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 465.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.06 million and vaccinations to over 10.75 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 465,339,841 and 6,064,498, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,755,384,735.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4   9896   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 507 2303829 57  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 12 64175 296      
4 Assam 1362 716180 6639      
5 Bihar 49 818097 12  12255      
6 Chandigarh 43 90669 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 194 34  1137664 54  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11436   4      
9 Delhi 610 10  1836738 157  26145   1
10 Goa 73 241336 12  3830      
11 Gujarat 414 29  1212357 53  10939      
12 Haryana 603 50  973192 119  10594   3
13 Himachal Pradesh 368 24  279795 59  4130      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 156 448599 19  4750      
15 Jharkhand 167 18  429540 25  5315      
16 Karnataka 2108 24  3902190 162  40028   2
17 Kerala*** 7822 537  6450028 1329  67138 123 130
18 Ladakh 54 12  27913 15  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1   11349   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 341 79  1029747 100  10733      
21 Maharashtra 5910 169  7722360 395  143762   3
22 Manipur 108 134807 11  2120   2
23 Meghalaya 60 92052 18  1590      
24 Mizoram 2233 255  219298 481  674   2
25 Nagaland 39 34661 10  758   1
26 Odisha 688 1277153 108  9116   1
27 Puducherry 14 163790 1962      
28 Punjab 256 740882 56  17737      
29 Rajasthan 653 58  1272319 134  9551      
30 Sikkim 13 38650 449   2
31 Tamil Nadu 796 77  3413394 146  38025   1
32 Telangana 777 39  785749 102  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99950   919      
34 Uttarakhand 651 428663 10  7689      
35 Uttar Pradesh 924 135  2045771 208  23492      
36 West Bengal 1169 39  1994314 132  21192   1
Total# 29181 1618  42458543 3997  516281 26  123 149
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin : 7 of deaths reported on 17th Mar, +123 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

ALSO READDelhi reports 148 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 0.47%

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News