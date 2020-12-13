With 30,254 new cases, 391 deaths in a day, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 98.57 lakh; recovery rate at 94.93%

India on Sunday registered 30,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 98.57 lakh, according to health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 93,57,464, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 while in the 24-hour period, the country recorded 391 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,43,019. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. There are 3,56,546 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 15,37,11,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 12th December. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested on Saturday.
"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry had said on Wednesday.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|79
|4665
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5078
|862895
|7052
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|269
|16185
|55
|4
|Assam
|3527
|210057
|1000
|5
|Bihar
|5501
|234958
|1317
|6
|Chandigarh
|815
|17457
|300
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18640
|234037
|3084
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|17
|3337
|2
|9
|Delhi
|17373
|578116
|9981
|10
|Goa
|1111
|47489
|705
|11
|Gujarat
|13481
|208867
|4160
|12
|Haryana
|10318
|238374
|2710
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7575
|40573
|803
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4831
|109002
|1793
|15
|Jharkhand
|1610
|108761
|995
|16
|Karnataka
|18273
|870002
|11939
|17
|Kerala
|60177
|601861
|2594
|18
|Ladakh
|763
|8252
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|12947
|206059
|3391
|20
|Maharashtra
|74638
|1753922
|48139
|21
|Manipur
|3057
|23657
|322
|22
|Meghalaya
|641
|11977
|125
|23
|Mizoram
|192
|3836
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|610
|10998
|68
|25
|Odisha
|2879
|318683
|1802
|26
|Puducherry
|346
|36479
|619
|27
|Punjab
|7091
|147431
|5057
|28
|Rajasthan
|16821
|270650
|2528
|29
|Sikkim
|364
|4834
|118
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10208
|775602
|11883
|31
|Telengana
|7630
|268601
|1493
|32
|Tripura
|352
|32310
|376
|33
|Uttarakhand
|6207
|74381
|1351
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20091
|535985
|8056
|35
|West Bengal
|23034
|487171
|9010
|Total#
|356546
|9357464
|143019