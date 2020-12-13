With 30,254 new cases, 391 deaths in a day, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 98.57 lakh; recovery rate at 94.93%

Image Source : FILE PHOTO coronavirus

India on Sunday registered 30,254 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 98.57 lakh, according to health ministry data. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 93,57,464, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 while in the 24-hour period, the country recorded 391 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,43,019. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. There are 3,56,546 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.62 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 15,37,11,833 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 12th December. Of these, 10,14,434 samples were tested on Saturday.

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry had said on Wednesday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 79 4665 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5078 862895 7052 3 Arunachal Pradesh 269 16185 55 4 Assam 3527 210057 1000 5 Bihar 5501 234958 1317 6 Chandigarh 815 17457 300 7 Chhattisgarh 18640 234037 3084 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 3337 2 9 Delhi 17373 578116 9981 10 Goa 1111 47489 705 11 Gujarat 13481 208867 4160 12 Haryana 10318 238374 2710 13 Himachal Pradesh 7575 40573 803 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4831 109002 1793 15 Jharkhand 1610 108761 995 16 Karnataka 18273 870002 11939 17 Kerala 60177 601861 2594 18 Ladakh 763 8252 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 12947 206059 3391 20 Maharashtra 74638 1753922 48139 21 Manipur 3057 23657 322 22 Meghalaya 641 11977 125 23 Mizoram 192 3836 7 24 Nagaland 610 10998 68 25 Odisha 2879 318683 1802 26 Puducherry 346 36479 619 27 Punjab 7091 147431 5057 28 Rajasthan 16821 270650 2528 29 Sikkim 364 4834 118 30 Tamil Nadu 10208 775602 11883 31 Telengana 7630 268601 1493 32 Tripura 352 32310 376 33 Uttarakhand 6207 74381 1351 34 Uttar Pradesh 20091 535985 8056 35 West Bengal 23034 487171 9010 Total# 356546 9357464 143019

