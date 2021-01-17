India records 15,144 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths in a day; recoveries near 1.02 crore

India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,57,985 on Sunday with 15,144 fresh infections while recoveries surged to 1,01,96,885, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll increased to 1,52,274 with 181 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitute 1.98 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.
With 68,633 active cases, Kerala is the worst affected state by Coronavirus in India currently. It is followed by Maharashtra, where there are 53,163 active COVID-19 cases.
According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,65,44,868 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 16, of which 7,79,377 samples were tested yesterday.
Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.
Statewise Coronavirus Tally
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|25
|4895
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1987
|876698
|7139
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|62
|16690
|56
|4
|Assam
|2930
|212809
|1070
|5
|Bihar
|4046
|251975
|1453
|6
|Chandigarh
|238
|19935
|330
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6867
|282760
|3551
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|3377
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2691
|618754
|10738
|10
|Goa
|877
|50712
|756
|11
|Gujarat
|6588
|244403
|4363
|12
|Haryana
|2129
|261019
|2983
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|755
|55154
|964
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1280
|120016
|1921
|15
|Jharkhand
|1249
|115300
|1050
|16
|Karnataka
|8713
|910377
|12162
|17
|Kerala
|68633
|770768
|3442
|18
|Ladakh
|93
|9428
|128
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6524
|240948
|3751
|20
|Maharashtra
|53163
|1884127
|50388
|21
|Manipur
|380
|28089
|366
|22
|Meghalaya
|148
|13401
|144
|23
|Mizoram
|85
|4228
|9
|24
|Nagaland
|117
|11849
|88
|25
|Odisha
|1910
|329318
|1899
|26
|Puducherry
|286
|37683
|642
|27
|Punjab
|2578
|162289
|5499
|28
|Rajasthan
|5286
|306888
|2746
|29
|Sikkim
|158
|5741
|130
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|6128
|811798
|12257
|31
|Telengana
|4191
|285898
|1577
|32
|Tripura
|38
|32902
|391
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2349
|90736
|1606
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|9162
|578405
|8570
|35
|West Bengal
|7151
|547515
|10041
|Total#
|208826
|10196885
|152274
