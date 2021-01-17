Image Source : PTI India records 15,144 new COVID-19 cases, 181 deaths in a day; recoveries near 1.02 crore

India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,57,985 on Sunday with 15,144 fresh infections while recoveries surged to 1,01,96,885, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.58 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,52,274 with 181 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 2,08,826 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitute 1.98 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent, it said.

With 68,633 active cases, Kerala is the worst affected state by Coronavirus in India currently. It is followed by Maharashtra, where there are 53,163 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,65,44,868 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 16, of which 7,79,377 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

Statewise Coronavirus Tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 4895 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1987 876698 7139 3 Arunachal Pradesh 62 16690 56 4 Assam 2930 212809 1070 5 Bihar 4046 251975 1453 6 Chandigarh 238 19935 330 7 Chhattisgarh 6867 282760 3551 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3377 2 9 Delhi 2691 618754 10738 10 Goa 877 50712 756 11 Gujarat 6588 244403 4363 12 Haryana 2129 261019 2983 13 Himachal Pradesh 755 55154 964 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1280 120016 1921 15 Jharkhand 1249 115300 1050 16 Karnataka 8713 910377 12162 17 Kerala 68633 770768 3442 18 Ladakh 93 9428 128 19 Madhya Pradesh 6524 240948 3751 20 Maharashtra 53163 1884127 50388 21 Manipur 380 28089 366 22 Meghalaya 148 13401 144 23 Mizoram 85 4228 9 24 Nagaland 117 11849 88 25 Odisha 1910 329318 1899 26 Puducherry 286 37683 642 27 Punjab 2578 162289 5499 28 Rajasthan 5286 306888 2746 29 Sikkim 158 5741 130 30 Tamil Nadu 6128 811798 12257 31 Telengana 4191 285898 1577 32 Tripura 38 32902 391 33 Uttarakhand 2349 90736 1606 34 Uttar Pradesh 9162 578405 8570 35 West Bengal 7151 547515 10041 Total# 208826 10196885 152274

India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive | Ground Report

Latest India News