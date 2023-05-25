'In the era of T20 cricket, people want...': PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela in Assam | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi calls upon seedy action on people's demand

Assam Rozgar mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a Rozgar Mela in Assam on Thursday, vouched for a speedy response from the system on people's demand.

"Our society is becoming aspirational. Now people don't want to wait for basic facilities for decades. In the era of Twenty20 cricket, people want rapid results and that is why the system needs to change accordingly," the prime minister said.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the Rozgar Mela in Guwahati said, "The State government has kept its electoral promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs to the youth of Assam in a free and fair manner. I would like to congratulate everyone and hope that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya you'll make Assam a developed state in the coming days," he said.

Addressing the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government won't stop at giving 1 lakh jobs but will continue to generate more opportunities for the youths.

"We want to continue this atmosphere of proving government jobs in a transparent manner. We will further advertise for additional 22,000 jobs. Moreover, we will also create an environment for industrialisation in Assam," sarma said.

Sarma had on Tuesday said that to fulfill his government's commitment to provide 1 lakh government jobs, he will distribute appointment letters to 44,703 successful candidates on May 25 in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in Guwahati. "The state government has organised a program at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati to distribute the appointment letters where Union HM Amit Shah will present," said Sarma.

