IIT-Guwahati implements PM's scholarship scheme for J&K students

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) along with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has begun implementing the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir Students.

On Friday, IIT Guwahati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AICTE for extending internships to students from Jammu and Kashmir.

Professor T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati and Professor Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE signed an agreement in the presence of Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State HRD Sanjay Dhotre at the institute's Council meeting.

The objective of the MoU is to provide exposure to the youth from Jammu and Kashmir to advanced academic culture at the higher learning institutes of the country.

"This exchange of agreement will channelise the energy of the talented youth from Jammu and Kashmir by providing them exposure to cutting edge laboratory," said Professor T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

"Apart from knowledge sharing and exchange, several co-curricular activities will also be organised for these meritorious students," Sitharam added.

As per the MoU signed, IIT-G will enrol 100 meritorious students from Jammu and Kashmir in batches of 25, for internship at the institute from May 1 to 30, 2020.

The MoU includes academic, education and research collaboration where IIT Guwahati will design a detailed programme with popular science lectures from its faculty as well as guest faculty from outside the institute.

The internships will be primarily in the field of research and will be done under various professors at the institute.

