Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 53.59 per SCM. The new price will come into effect from tomorrow, October 8.

For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it'll cost Rs 51.79 per SCM.

