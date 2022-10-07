RBI to soon launch e-rupee on pilot basis for limited use

Friday, October 07, 2022
     
PTI Reported By: PTI Mumbai Published on: October 07, 2022 17:53 IST
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) examines the
Image Source : FILE Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) examines the implications of the introduction of CBDC on the banking system, monetary policy, and financial stability, and analyses privacy issues.

Digital money: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will soon commence the pilot launch of the e-rupee for specific use cases as it tests digital currency in India.

"As the extent and scope of such pilot launches expand, RBI will continue to communicate about the specific features and benefits of e-rupee, from time to time," the central bank said in a concept note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

The concept note also discusses key considerations such as technology and design choices, possible uses of the digital rupee, and issuance mechanisms, among others.

It examines the implications of the introduction of CBDC on the banking system, monetary policy, and financial stability, and analyses privacy issues.

ALSO READ | RBI looking at 'pros and cons' ahead of digital currency launch

ALSO READ | Discussions underway with RBI on crypto, digital currency: FM Sitharaman

