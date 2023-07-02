IAF rescues mountaineers stranded in Kashmir | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF rescues mountaineers stranded in Kashmir

IAF rescues mountaineers: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in the Sonamarg area of Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The IAF said that one of the mountaineers had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries.

"In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries," the spokesman said on Sunday.

The IAF official said that Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by a ground party in an inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

"The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel," the spokesman said.

He said the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and the operation was controlled.

