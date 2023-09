Follow us on Image Source : @ANI IAF inducts first of six new Dornier Do-228 aircraft manufactured by HAL

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted the first of six new Dornier Do-228 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This new version of the aircraft is equipped with new engines, composite propellers, upgraded avionics and a glass cockpit," IAF informed on Wednesday.

