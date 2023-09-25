Rajnath Singh formally inducts IAF's first C-295 MW transport aircraft in Ghaziabad | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inducting the C-295 MW transport aircraft in Ghaziabad

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inducted the Indian Air Force's first C-295 MW transport aircraft at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, while inaugurating the "Bharat Drone Shakti-2023" exhibition there.

Top military officials including Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari were present during the induction ceremony. Notably, the IAF is working with the Drone Federation of India to jointly host the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 in recognition of the potential of domestic drone design and development.

The "Bharat Drone Shakti-2023" event is slated for September 25 and 26 and will feature live aerial demonstrations. In India, the use of drones for both military and non-military purposes is growing.

These demonstrations will encompass a diverse range of drone applications, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions, said the release. The event will also witness the active participation of more than 75 drone start-ups and corporate entities.

About the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

According to an official press release, drone technology has quickly changed both the civil and defence sectors by increasing efficiency, lowering risk exposure, and raising capabilities. The IAF has also started the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition to capitalize on India's expanding drone technology industry and demonstrate its faith in the country's drone capabilities.

The event promises to showcase the capabilities of Indian drones and provide a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts. It should be mentioned here that the 'Bharat Drone Shakti 2023' marks a step towards realizing the full potential of this game-changing technology for the benefit of the country.

