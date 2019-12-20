CAA: I&B ministry warns TV channels against broadcasting content that instigates violence

A file photo of Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar

For the second time during the agitation against the Citizenship Act, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued a follow up advisory asking TV channels to abstain from showing any content that instigates violence.

In a advisory issued to private TV channels, DTH operators and cable operators, the I&B Ministry said that reference is invited to the advisory issued on December 11 on TV channels to prescribe strictly to the programme code.

The advisory issued by the ministry

"It is observed that notwithstanding the advisory, some TV channels are broadcasting content which do not appear to be in the spirit of the programme codes," the Ministry said.

The advisory has reiterated that "TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes".

This includes abstaining from programmes that "criticizes, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of country, or contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation", the advisory noted seeking strict compliance.

(with IANS inputs)