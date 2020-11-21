Image Source : TWITTER Hyderabad boy Agastya Jaiswal 'first Indian' to complete his graduation at 14

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at the young age. Jaiswal has completed his BA Mass Communication and Journalism Degree from Osmania University, which recently published its results.

Jaiswal said that he was the first boy in Telangana to pass Class 10 at the age of 9 years with 7.5 GPA. 11 years old Agastya Jaiswal was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate second-year examination with 63%. Agastya Jaiswal is from St. Mary's college Yousufguda, Hyderabad.

"I have become the first boy in India to complete BA at the age of just 14 years. At 11 years of age, I was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination with 63 per cent," said Jaiswal told news agency ANI.

Agastya is a national level table tennis player. He can type a-z in just 1.72 seconds. Agastya can write with his both hands as he is ambidextrous.

"My parents are my teacher; with their support, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. I can type A to Z alphabet in just 1.72 seconds. I can tell multiplication tables up to 100. I can write with both hands. I am an international motivational speaker too," he said. "I want to become a doctor; so I will do MBBS," he added.

His father Ashwini Kumar Jaiswal said every child has a special quality, so if parents pay personal attention towards their kids, every child can create history.

Mother Bhagyalakshmi told said, "We always asked him to understand the subjects. He always asks us questions and we answer him practically."

(With ANI inputs)

