Late passenger makes hoax bomb threat call to delay Chennai-Hyderabad flight; arrested

Hyderabad airport: A panic situation erupted after a Chennai-Hyderabad flight received a hoax bomb threat call at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday. According to the news agency ANI, the airport security checked the flight and evacuated all the passengers onboard.

However, later, it was reported that there was no bomb on the flight and that the man who made the hoax call was a passenger. According to the news agency, the hoax call was made as the passenger wanted to delay the flight as he was running late. Meanwhile, police said that the accused passenger was taken into custody.

Similar incident reported on Indigo flight

Earlier today, IndiGo said its flight from the national capital to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a "specific bomb threat". In a statement, the airline said, "After following all necessary security protocols, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff and the airline is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation."

"IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh in Odisha was diverted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a specific bomb threat on Monday," the statement said. Meanwhile, details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

