Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani's family dispels rumours about his deteriorating health

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani's family on Friday dispelled rumours about his deteriorating health, saying the separatist leader was having chest infection due to the prevailing cold conditions, but was recovering well.

"We are also troubled by the rumours circulating about Geelani sahab's health, but he is fine," the separatist leader's son, Naseem Geelani told PTI. He said his father developed acute chest infection because of the prevailing cold conditions in the valley and was taken to a hospital for some scans.

"Some tests were done and we took him to Bone and Joint hospital for a CT scan. He is recovering now and is at home," he said. Naseem Geelani said the Hurriyat chairman already has bronchitis which gets aggravated due to the cold.

"He is on antibiotics and a team of doctors is regularly monitoring him," Naseem Geelani added. Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who is suffering from multiple ailments, has mostly been under house arrest at his residence in Hyderpora since 2010.