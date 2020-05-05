HRD ministry orders against conducting remaining board exams for Class 10

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The remaining exams for Class 10, which have been in a suspended state since the lockdown began in March, will no longer be held. The order was given by the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry on Tuesday.

The decision comes just hours after Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said earlier in the day that a decision on holding the board exams would be taken in a day or two, while answering a query on the dates for pending board exams. Students in Delhi's north-east district had missed out on board exams for six subjects, first due to the sectarian violence in north-east Delhi and then due to the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.

Exams for Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B, English Communication, English Language, Social Science and Science are still pending for Class 10 students.

Examinations for 12 Class 12 subjects are pending, the dates for which could be announced in the next couple of days, as per Pokhriyal's remarks earlier in the day.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage