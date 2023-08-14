Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, block roads - schools, colleges shut | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Himachal Pradesh weather

Himachal Pradesh: Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. In view of heavy rains, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till August 14. The local MeT station has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from August 14 to 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19.

According to the state emergency operation centre, a total of 621 roads, including a maximum of 236 in Mandi, 59 in Shimla and 40 in Bilaspur district are currently closed for vehicular traffic.

A key stretch of the Shimla-Kalka National Highway connecting Shimla and Chandigarh due has been affected by recurring landslides over the past two weeks, officials said. On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The small vehicles are being diverted through alternate routes, they added.

Heavy damage was caused to agricultural land and houses in two villages in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district -- Ghomu and Jawali -- due to cloudburst and the losses are being ascertained, Mandi SP Soumya Sambsivan who visited the affected areas told PTI.

Incessant rains for the last 48 hours have caused havoc in all parts of the Hamirpur district, leading to a spate in the Beas river and its tributaries. The worst affected are the areas where the nullahs of Maan and Kunah are located, officials said. The rains and landslides have caused widespread damage to crops, fertile land and official and private buildings in all parts of Hamirpur. The district administration has warned the people not to venture out and avoid going near the Beas river bank and nullahs.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Niupan Jindal said that due to an increase in the water level of the Beas river flowing through the Pong reservoir following heavy rains, the Bhakra Beas Management Board has decided to release water from Pong Dam from 8 am on Monday.

The DC appealed to the people of panchayats adjacent to the downstream area of Pong not to venture near the river.

