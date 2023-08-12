Himachal Pradesh weather: National Highway 5 closed due to landslide near Parwanoo

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Landslide at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh weather: The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said. The officials further said that the restoration work is underway.

The Highway was opened for light vehicles on Thursday (August 10) had to be shut again on Friday (August 11) due to landslides the police said.

Meanwhile, in the state's Kullu district, a six-year-old boy was killed and several other persons sustained injuries when stones and rocks fell on a car they were travelling in, police said today.

According to officials, four members of a family, including two children, were travelling in their car when stones and rocks fell on it on Friday. All four were rushed to zonal hospital, Mandi, where the boy was declared dead due to a head injury.

Another child sustained injury on his eye but was declared to be out of danger, they said. The family hailed from Sundernagar of Mandi district and they were on their way from Kullu when the mishap took place.

The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State's Solan district in the early hours of Friday. This road was opened on Thursday after one week.

According to officials, over 200 roads across the state are still closed due to heavy rainfall and subsequent incidents of landslides and falling of debris from hill.

"There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field," State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said on Friday.

Flood-like situation in Balh valley:

The Balh valley, the hub of tomato plantation in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, on Saturday saw a flood-like situation after an overnight downpour. However, there was no report of any casualty but the water of the swollen Pairi Pasta rivulet entered villages, inundating fields and houses.

Officials told media the water level of Suketi Khadd (rivulet) is alarmingly high. The Balh region is one of the most agriculturally state’s productive regions where the first international airport of Himachal Pradesh is likely to come up. The proposed site is close to Sundernagar town, which falls almost in the middle of the state.

Elsewhere, 13 passengers had a narrow escape whan a Himachal Road Transport Corp (HRTC) bus met with an accident on the Kangu-Dehar road in Sundernagar. The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the accident took place around 5.30 a.m. At Saros, the road caved in and the bus fell 100 feet down the road.

The five critically injured have been referred to the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital in Ner Chowk.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: 7 dead, 4 injured as car rolls down near Chamba border after landslide

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-Kalka road closed after landslide on National Highway-5 in Solan district

Latest India News