Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: November 28, 2019 12:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party
Image Source : FILE

Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge

At least ten persons were injured as a private bus carrying a marriage party fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Thursday morning, the police said.

The bus was coming from Junga and fell into the gorge at Mariyog near Giripull in Rajgarh sub division, they added.

Two of the injured are serious and have been shifted to a Nahan hospital, Rajgarh deputy superintendent of police Bhisham Thakur said.

ALSO READ | Temperature dips across North India following rains in Delhi, snowfall in hilly areas

ALSO READ | Japanese green belting method comes to Chennai

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News