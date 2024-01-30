'Gumshuda Ki Talaash': BJP announces Rs 11,000 prize money for 'missing' Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday (January 30) took a swipe at Chief Minister Hemant Soren who went “missing” before his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case in the state, and announced a reward of Rs 11,000 for anyone who shares the information about him to the Chief Minister’s residence in Ranchi. The BJP claimed that Soren was last seen by security personnel “leaving on foot” at 2 am on January 27 night.

“He has been missing since 2 am the night before yesterday i.e. for the last 40 hours. He was last seen by security personnel leaving on foot at 2 am. Those dignitaries who get information about the incident should immediately inform on the given address,” the Jharkhand BJP posted on X.

In the post, the BJP shared the details of the JMM chief’s appearance and dressing and titled the post, “Gumshuda Ki Talaash, Jharkhand Ke Mukhya Mantri” (search for missing, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister).

Jharkhand BJP President announces reward

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi also announced a reward of Rs 11,000 to the person who finds the Jharkhand CM.

“We will give a reward of Rs 11,000 to the person who can find and bring the CM,” he said.

Hemant Soren faces ED heat

After Soren skipped several summons, the ED issued fresh summons to him on January 27. The ED had asked Soren to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning. The probe agency had issued Soren the ninth summons on January 13, asking him to be available for questioning between January 27 to 31, in the case.

ED action on Soren

The Enforcement Directorate late on Monday (January 29) seized Rs 36 lakh cash, a BMW, and some incriminating documents during searches at the official residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi, said official sources.

The ED team reached 5/1 Shanti Niketan Soren's Delhi residence on Monday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam case in Jharkhand. Since Soren was not at home, the officials camped outside for 13 hours, during which they searched the premises.

Here' what ED seized from Soren's house

As per news agency PTI, sources reported that during the day-long operation, the ED teams seized approximately Rs 36 lakh in cash, an HR (Haryana) number plate affixed to a BMW registered under a "benami" name, and several "incriminating" documents.

