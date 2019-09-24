Image Source : FILE Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha in next 3-days: MeT

Heavy downpour is likely to batter many parts of Odisha for the next three days due to a cyclonic circulation in the region, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said on Tuesday.

The cyclonic circulation now lies over south Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 3.6 km above mean sea-level tilting southwards with height, it said in a special bulletin.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation and strong monsoon current, enhanced rainfall activity will take place in many parts of Odisha, Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said.

While heavy downpour is likely to lash many parts till Friday, light to moderate rain or thundershower will lash most places across the state till Sunday, he said.

Issuing an "Orange warning" for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Bhadrak and Ganjam till Wednesday, the MeT Centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to pound some places in these districts during the period.

Similarly, "Yellow warning" was issued for Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts where heavy rain may lash some areas till Wednesday.

Orange warning signals dangerous and stormy weather conditions requiring preparedness, while Yellow warning alerts people to remain updated.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at some places in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Baragarh and Gajapati districts on Wednesday and Thursday as the MeT Centre sounded Yellow warning.

Some areas of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are likely to be lashed by heavy rain on Thursday and Friday and the intensity of shower may subside thereafter, it said.

