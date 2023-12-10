Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Results: Has the time come when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be included in India?

On December 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a statement on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament, several political leaders hit out at the Home Minister and demanded a discussion in the House for the entire day saying that get the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the 2024 elections.

"Blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for Pakistan occupying part of Jammu and Kashmir which belongs to India," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that due to the two blunders of the former Prime Minister, Kashmir had to suffer for years.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement regarding former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that this matter should be discussed in the House for the entire day. This is not a small matter. It is not only Amit Shah who knows the history of India, there must be others too. So, people of the country would get to know.

"When Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, Amit Shah had said that PoK would be brought back. It has been 10 years since PM Modi came to power, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power for 6 years. So, who is stopping the BJP?...Get back PoK before 2024 elections. You will get all the votes of the entire India," he added.

A total of 17,166 people had taken the poll. Most of the people in this poll said that the time has come when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be included in India. On the other hand, only some people believed that the time has not come when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be included in India. And there were very few people who were undecided.

Talking about the figures, a total of 17,166 people took part in this poll. Most of them, i.e. 88 per cent, believed that the time has come when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be included in India.

At the same time, 8 per cent of people believed that the time has not come when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir should be included in India. At the same time, there were 4 per cent people who answered 'cannot say anything'.

