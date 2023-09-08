Haryana: Student dies allegedly after falling from school hostel's roof in Rewari

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Student dies after falling from hostel's roof

Haryana: In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old boy, who was a class 11 student died allegedly after falling from the roof of a school hostel in Haryana's Rewari. According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of the day at the hostel built on the school premises in Gothra-Pali village. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, they added.

As per the information provided by the police, the boy was a resident of Mahendergarh district. He was studying in the school for the last six years and lived in the hostel.

The class 11 student fell from the roof of the hostel under suspicious circumstances at around 5:20 am. Following this, the boy was rushed to the trauma centre in critical condition. However, he succumbed to injuries. According to officials, a police team led by Rewari DSP (City) Pawan Kumar reached the spot to conduct investigations.

“The case is under investigation and how the student fell from the roof would be clear only after the probe is completed. Further action will be taken as per the law,” he said.

