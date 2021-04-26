Haryana Police to set up Covid-19 care centres for its personnel

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police would create the facility with 10 to 25 beds and oxygen supply within three days

Haryana Police on Monday said that it has decided to set up Covid-19 care centres across the state for its personnel. The decision was taken at a meeting presided by Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava at the state police headquarters in Panchkula, according to a statement.

These centres would be established either at welfare camps or at the newly built quarters in police lines, the DGP said. Keeping in view the district strength, the Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police would create the facility with 10 to 25 beds and oxygen supply within three days.

These facilities would be used for immediate relief till the time the infected personnel get admission in hospitals, Yadava said. In addition, tele-medicine facilities would also be provided at these centres for communication between the patient and the healthcare provider.

The DGP said that it was a challenging time for police with the increasing number of police personnel getting infected during the second wave of the coronavirus. “However, our corona warriors have always been in the forefront in these hard times,” he added. He appealed to the police personnel not to take any chances and to properly comply with the COVID-19 protocol while performing their duties.

In the meeting held earlier in the day, Yadava was informed that as many as 46,965 police personnel have taken their first dose of vaccine, while 27,296 have taken their second dose. The remaining would get the second jab at the earliest, the statement said.

