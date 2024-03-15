Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Haryana hikes DA of employees, pensioners by 4 per cent

Haryana hikes DA of employees, pensioners by 4 per cent

On Thursday, Rajasthan also hiked DA for state employees Prior to that, last week, the Centre had also hiked DA for central employees.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 22:19 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Haryana hikes DA: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Haryana government on Friday raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners.

The revised rate, which has been increased from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, will be effective from January 1, 2024, said an official statement.

"The increased DA will start being paid to government employees with their March 2024 salary... along with this, the arrears for the months of January and February will be paid in the month of May," it said.

The state government has also issued orders to provide Dearness Relief (DR) to its pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2024, onwards.

They will also be paid DR with their March 2024 pension/family pension payable in April 2024 and the arrears for January and February 2024 will be paid in May 2024.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Petrol, diesel prices reduced: Check new rates in your city

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement