Petrol, diesel prices reduced: Check new rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: The government on Thursday reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri informed.

Taking to social media platform X, Hardeep Singh Puri wrote, "By reducing the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2, PM Modi has once again proved that the welfare and comfort of his family of crores of Indians is always his goal."

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised petrol and diesel prices across the country. New prices would be effective from March 15, 2024, 06:00 AM.

Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers.

New petrol, diesel prices

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre compared to Rs 96.72 per litre currently, and diesel will come for Rs 87.62 against Rs 89.62 at present.

In Mumbai, petrol will now sell for Rs 104.21 per litre, against Rs 106.31, and diesel for Rs 92.15 against Rs 94.27.

In Kolkata, petrol will cost Rs 103.94 per litre against Rs 106.03 and diesel, Rs 90.76 against Rs 92.76.

In Chennai, petrol will cost Rs 100.75, against the present price of Rs 102.63, and diesel, Rs 92.34 against Rs 94.24.