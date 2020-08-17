Image Source : PIXABAY Railways' gift to Bengaluru flyers: Halt railway station near airport to make travel easier, cheaper

Terming it as a gift from the Indian Railways to Bengaluru flyers, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday announced that a halt railways station is coming up near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Taking to his Twitter handle, Goyal said, "Railways' Gift to Bengaluru Flyers: Fulfilling decade-old demand of people, a halt Railway Station is coming up near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Providing relief from road traffic, this facility will allow people to comfortably travel to the airport."

According to reports, the railway station will be at a distance of two to three kilometers from the airport and a free shuttle service will be plying between the two for the flyers. All six trains running on this section of the railways will halt at the stoppage point near the airport.

Reportedly, the service is slated to help hundreds of workers employed at the airport and also passengers who would want to spend less than Rs 30 on their way to the airport. Currently, government-run airport buses cost a minimum of Rs 150 from Hebbal, and Rs 320 from Chandapura in Electronic City. Private cab rides from the city can cost more than Rs 900.

Earlier in July, the official Twitter handle of the Indian Railways had announced that the work on the Railway Station will be completed by August 2020.

Currently, passengers rely on road transport to commute between the airport and the main city. The distance between Bengaluru's Central Business District and the Kempegowda International Airport is 40 kilometers.

