Hajj pilgrimage to be more affordable as govt set to reduce its prices I CHECK DETAILS

In a major respite to the devotees planning for Hajj pilgrims, the Government of India is likely to decrease the cost of the pilgrimage significantly this year. According to the sources of the news agency, ANI, the Central government will reduce the cost of the pilgrimage by Rs 50,000 per person.

Besides, the sources claimed that the application for the Hajj pilgrimage will also be free this year. Notably, as of now, a person has to pay Rs 400 for the application.

"Hajj application will be free this time. All Hajj pilgrims will apply free of cost. This time the cost of the Hajj pilgrimage will be cheaper by about Rs 50,000 per person," the news agency quoted its sources as saying.

No extra charges for bags and other stuff

Besides, it said that no extra charges will be demanded for carrying bags, suitcases, umbrellas, or sheets. However, it added that the Muslims who will undertake the Hajj pilgrimage will buy their goods at their own level. "Elderly, differently-abled and women will get priority. Any woman above 45 years of age can now apply for Hajj alone," it added.

Further, it said that the health check-ups will be done only at government health centres. Private hospital check-ups will not be valid. "The Ministry of Minority Affairs has contacted the Ministry of Health in this regard. An officer from the Hajj Committee of every state will also go on Hajj," sources said.

Check important points

There will be 25 points marked this time through which a pilgrim can proceed comfortably for his Hajj. Special arrangements will also be made for the children of single mothers, sources said. The 25 marked points include Srinagar, Ranchi, Gaya, Guwahati, Indore, Bhopal, Mangaluru, Goa, Aurangabad, Banaras, Jaipur, Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Vijayawada, Agartala etc.

It is worth mentioning the hajj, required of all able-bodied Muslims once in their life, represents one of the world’s largest gatherings of people. Every year, the pilgrimage drew millions to Islam’s holy city of Mecca, home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that observant Muslims pray toward five times a day.

