'Gyani baba': Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Modi govt's handling of pandemic

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Modi govt's handling of pandemic

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday called Rahul Gandhi a 'gyani baba' who is 'dishing out pearls of wisdom' to others. Irani in a series of tweets said that Rahul should introspect that why Congress-ruled states failed in flattening the Covid curve during the second wave.

She said that the second wave began in Congress-ruled states and charged that states, where Congress is in power, have several parameters to check the spread of virus.

"While Gyani Baba is dishing out pearls of wisdom to Honourable Prime Minister, he may like to introspect on the following - Where did second wave start? - Congress ruled states. Which states had huge percentage of India’s cases and deaths? - Congress ruled states," she tweeted.

"State with the highest case fatality rate - Congress ruled state. States with maximum noise against vaccines creating vaccine hesitancy - Congress ruled states. States which had an astronomical positivity rate during the second wave - Congress ruled states," Irani said in another tweet.

"Who demanded decentralization & then did a u-turn?- Congress. Which states did the worst in terms of vaccination yesterday even as the country created a world record? - Congress ruled states," the Union minister said.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus by improving medical infrastructure and vaccinate on a war footing to protect all Indians. He also released a "white paper" by the party on the Centre's Covid handling, saying, "It is pretty clear that the management of the first and second wave was disastrous."

