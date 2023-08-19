Gurugram residents grapple with waterlogging as heavy rainfall lashes city | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A commuter wades through a waterlogged street after monsoon rain in Gurugram

Gurugram waterlogging: Heavy rainfall in Haryana's Gurugram caused severe water-logging and traffic congestion in various parts of the city on Saturday morning. The fresh spell of rain affected normal life. Traffic on major roads including on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway moved at a snail's pace due to flooding.

Many low-lying areas were also inundated with knee-deep rainwater.

Drone visuals from Delhi-Gurugram Expressway showed long queues of vehicles leading to traffic snarl following heavy rains. People could be seen facing inconvenience in reaching their destination as major roads in their respective areas were inundated with knee-deep water.

Public transport vehicles including buses were also stuck in the middle of the roads that were flooded with rainwater.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning with the prediction of moderate rain later in the day. Another spell of moderate rain is expected today over parts of Hisar, Sirsa, and Fatehabad in Haryana, IMD said.

Besides, rain lashed several parts Delhi-NCR region on Saturday morning, bringing temperatures further down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions. Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday. The danger level of the river is 204.5 meters. On July 13, the Yamuna registered its highest-ever level in Delhi, at 208.66 meters.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from scorching heat, humidity | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh on yellow alert for heavy rains on August 21, 22

Latest India News