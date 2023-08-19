Saturday, August 19, 2023
     
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings relief from scorching heat, humidity | VIDEO

Delhi rains: Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2023
Image Source : ANI Delhi rains

Delhi rains: The national capital region witnessed pleasant weather after receiving rainfall today (August 19) bringing respite from the scorching heat amid monsoon season. 

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday (August 19) morning, bringing temperatures further down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions. Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The rain drenched the revamped Central Vista Avenue (now Kartavya Path).

The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday. The danger level of the river is 204.5 metres. On July 13, the Yamuna registered its highest-ever level in Delhi, at 208.66 metres.

