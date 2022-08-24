Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meat shops in Gurugram to remain closed for 9 days starting today, here's why

Gurugram meat shops closed: As per an official order, all meat shops and slaughterhouses in the Municipal Corporation of the Gurugram area will remain closed for nine days starting today (August 24). They will remain shut till September 1 on account of the Jain festival 'Paryushan Parv'. Senior officials of the civic body clarified that the ban would not apply to the sale of packaged frozen meat at the city's supermarkets.

"We have received an order from the state government, following which we have decided to shut all meat shops in the city from August 24 to September 1. We will soon call a meeting of shop owners to apprise them of the ban on meat sales during Paryushan Parv," Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijaypal Yadav said.

Supermarkets, however, will be allowed to sell packaged frozen meat, he added. A number of meat shop owners in the city said they would have to suffer huge losses if the shops were closed for a period of nine days.

On March 18 last year, the civic body had decided to keep meat shops across the city closed on Tuesdays.

Meanwhile, civic authorities sealed 171 meat shops in Delhi during the April-July period for running "without license", officials said on Saturday. Besides, the MCD has also slapped them with a fine worth Rs 52,33,960.

