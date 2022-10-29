Ahead of elections, Gujarat cabinet approves formation of committee to implement Uniform Civil Code

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel wave during an event in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Election 2022: The Gujarat cabinet on Saturday approved the formation of committee to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state, said minister Harsh Sanghvi.

Committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation in Gujarat to be headed by retired HC judge and will have three to four members, Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today - of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, Sanghavi said.

An important decision has been taken today in state cabinet meeting to form a high-level committee under chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court/HC judge to examine the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft for this code, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted.

Talking on the Gujarat government's decision on UCC, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purshottam Rupala said, "The Gujarat Chief Minister will soon form the committee and make the announcement."

Rupala said the UCC is being brought to treat all citizens at par so that on religious grounds as well as in other matters, no civil dispute arises.

"If the UCC is implemented, all citizens will be treated at par and there will be no discrimination, on religious or gender grounds," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Gujarat government's decision to form a committee to prepare the UCC draft, Congress' Gujarat unit president Jagdish Thakor said: "BJP is trying to divert people's attention from core issues like inflation, unemployment as the ruling party does not have satisfactory answers to it."

(With inputs from IANS)

