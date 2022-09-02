Friday, September 02, 2022
     
Gujarat: Six dead, 7 injured after car mows down pilgrims in Aravalli district

Gujarat news: Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Banaskantha (Gujarat) Published on: September 02, 2022 10:13 IST
Image Source : ANI. Gujarat: 6 dead, 7 injured after car mows down pilgrims in Aravalli district.

Highlights

  • Around six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed in Gujarat
  • The incident occured after a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Aravalli district today
  • Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured

Gujarat news: Around six pilgrims walking towards the temple town of Ambaji were killed when a car rammed into them in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Friday (September 2) morning, police said.

Seven other pilgrims and the driver of the Innova car which hit them were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby hospital, said an official.

The accident took place at around 6:00 am on a road connecting Aravalli with adjoining Banaskantha district where the famous Ambaji temple is situated.

The pilgrims belonged to Kalol tehsil of Panchmahal district, sources said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

He also announced assistance Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured, an official statement said.

The CM instructed Aravalli district collector to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons, it added. 

